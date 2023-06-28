RoboForex Ltd is a reputable financial brokerage company that has been operating since 2009. It provides reliable access to the largest financial markets with competitive conditions. The Сompany is licensed by the FSC to provide access to “Trading in financial and commodity-based derivative instruments, as well as other securities”.

Open Live Account

Open Demo Account

Unique trading conditions

RoboForex has an extensive range of trading instruments surpassing competitors. The Company currently offers access to 12,000+ instruments, and this number is constantly increasing. The list of assets available for trading includes Stocks, ETFs, and popular commodities such as Gold and Oil, as well as Indices, and more.

For traders RoboForex offers:

The best trading conditions on the market for Gold and Indices

Commission charges for Stocks start at only 0.009 USD per share

The lowest commission for Indices is 4 USD for 1 million USD of trading volume

Spreads are market-based and can attain 0 pips

Traders can execute trades using the familiar and popular trading platforms MetaTrader 4/5, as well as RoboForex’s proprietary innovative software – The R StocksTrader terminal and R MobileTrader mobile application. The latter two allow for comfortable trading on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Copying successful trades

In addition to some of the best trading conditions on the market, RoboForex provides products that enhance and optimise trading activities. One of these notable products is the CopyFX system, which was launched in 2012 and has been operating successfully since then.

RoboForex’s CopyFX platform allows users to both share their trading strategies for copying by other members of the system, as well as copy strategies of other successful traders in a safe and transparent environment. The CopyFX system offers functionality for accurate and secure trade copying and many settings to increase trading flexibility for traders and their subscribers. A notable advantage of the platform is that participation in CopyFX does not require specific network requirements (low ping, VPS).

Profit from attracting clients to RoboForex

RoboForex takes pride in its Partner Programme. Any trader – beginner or professional – can join it and earn up to 84% of the company’s revenue. Payments to partners who attract clients for trading with RoboForex have no limits, and Partners can further increase their added income by introducing “Affiliate” accounts to their clients. Moreover, Partners can offer their clients to trade certain assets (Gold, Oil, CFDs on Indices), which provide one of the highest affiliate commissions per lot in the market.

Quality recognised by experts

The company is committed to continuous improvement and regularly enhances its offering. This dedication does not go unnoticed by financial experts worldwide. In recognition for its achievements, RoboForex has over the years received top industry accolades such as “Best Partners Programme”, “Most Reliable Broker”, “Most Trusted Broker” and many others.

Funds protection and transparency

RoboForex guarantees the safety of users’ funds and the transparency of their transactions. RoboForex is a member of The Financial Commission – an independent international organisation regulating financial markets and holds the “Verify My Trade” (VMT) execution quality certificate, which confirms the company’s compliance with the strict requirements of the Financial Commission.

Open Live Account

Open Demo Account