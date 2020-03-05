EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that there are “serious divergences” with the UK, after ending the first week of negotiations on post Brexit relationship. The talks were held in a “constructive spirit” but in a “demanding context”.

In particular, he pointed four areas that are at odds, including competition policy, cooperation in criminal justice matters, control of U.K. fishing waters, and on the way any deal would be structured.

Nevertheless, Barnier remained hopeful as “there are many serious divergences, an agreement is possible — even if difficult.”