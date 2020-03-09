BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament today, “uncertainty over Japan’s economic outlook is heightening. Investor sentiment is deteriorating somewhat, with market moves unstable.”

He added, “we’ll take appropriate action without hesitation as needed with an eye on the impact of the spread of the coronavirus, particularly through domestic and overseas market moves.”

The comments raises the chance of some sort of policy stimulus to be announced after meeting on March 18-19. But it’s unsure which part of BoJ’s toolbox would be adopted.