Eurozone GDP grew 0.1% qoq in Q4, unrevised from initial estimate. Over the year, GDP grew 1.0% yoy. Household final consumption expenditure rose 0.1% qoq. Gross fixed capital formation rose 4.2% qoq. Exports rose 0.4% qoq. Imports rose 2.2% qoq. Employment grew 0.3% qoq in both Eurozone and EU27.

EU 27 GDP grew 0.2% qoq, 1.2% yoy. Among Member States for which data are available, Ireland (+1.8%), Malta (+1.7%) and Romania (+1.5%) recorded the highest growth compared with the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania and Hungary (both +1.0%). Negative growth was observed in Greece and Finland (both -0.7%), Italy (-0.3%) and France (-0.1%). In Germany, the GDP remained stable.

Full release here.