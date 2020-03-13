German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier indicated he would support pharmaceuticals companies to rebuild their productions in Europe. Nationalization could also be an option, for supporting supporting strategically important companies.

Altmaier said, “Minimizing one-sided dependencies in order to win back national sovereignty in sensitive areas is the right idea. I can well imagine a common European project for medicine production.”

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said today the country is in “unusual times. the government is has earmarked billions of euros in financial aid to assist businesses and employees affected by the coronavirus outbreak.