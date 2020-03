US Empire State Manufacturing Survey general business conditions index dropped a massive -34pts to -21.5 in March, well below expectation of 8.7. it’s also the worst reading since 2009. Looking at some details, new orders dropped -3.14 to -9.3. Shipments dropped -20.6 to -1.7. Delivery times dropped -6.1 to 2.2. Number of employees dropped -8.1 to -1.5. Average employee workweek dropped -9.6 to -10.6.

