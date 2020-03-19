Ifo institute said in its spring forecast that the global economy is “collapsing” as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Global GDP would grow only 0.1% this year, comparing with 2.6% last year. World trade would see a decline of -1.7%. There are also “considerable” downside risks in the forecast.

German economy could shrink by -1.5% this year. That could reduce growth rate by almost -3%, comparing with a situation without the outbreak. The full effect of the coronavirus crisis will be seen in Q2, leading to -4.5% contraction in GDP. By first half of 2021, production of goods and services should then “gradually return to a normal level”. In a second scenario, which includes bigger production restrictions, economic output will shrink by -6%