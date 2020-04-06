Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped to -42.9 in April, down from -17.1. That’s the lowest level on record. Current Situation index dropped from -14.3 to -66.0, also a record low and the largest decline on record. Expectations index, however, improved from -20.0 to -15.8. Sentix said Eurozone economy is in a “deep recession”, which will “go much deeper and longer”.

It also said, “the corona virus is keeping the global economy in a stranglehold: without exception, all regions of the world are in a deep recession. Never before has the assessment of the current situation collapsed so sharply in all regions of the world within one month”.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Investor Confidence dropped from -16.9 to -36.0, lowest since 2209. Germany Current Situation dropped from -13.3 to -59.3, lowest since 2009. Germany Expectations improved from -20.5 to -9.0. US Investor Confidence dropped from 0.2 to -39.1, lowest since 2009. US Current Situation dropped from 17.8 to -59.0, lowest since 2009. US Expectations dropped from -16.0 to -16.5, lowest since October 2019.

Full release here.