EU finance ministers failed to agree on the coronavirus rescue package earlier this week after a 16-hour video conference meeting. The meeting is due to reconvene at 1500GMT today.

Ahead of that, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, “it’s important that we take this decision today on the 500 billion euros that is in discussion — that’s an incredibly large sum of money that we could use to help a lot of people, especially in the hardest hit countries, Spain and Italy.”

“I have confidence that (German Finance Minister) Olaf Scholz, together with his colleague (French Finance Minister) Bruno Le Maire, can push this forward today and we are all working on that together,” he added.