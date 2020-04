US initial jobless claims dropped -261k to 6,606k in the week ending April 4. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 1,599k to 4,266k.

Continuing claims rose 4,396k to 7,455k in the week ending March 289, highest on record. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 1,439k to 3,500k.

- advertisement -

Full release here.