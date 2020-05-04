Eurozone Sentix Investor confidence improved slightly from -42.9 to -41.8 in May. But Current Situation Index tumbled further form -66.0 to -73.0, hitting a record low. That’s also the fourth decline in a row. Expectations index, on the other hand, improved from -15.8 to -3.0.

Sentix said the Eurozone economy has experienced a “breath-taking crash” in recent weeks that goes “far beyond the distortions caused by the financial crisis. Nevertheless “dawn comes in the guise of easing the hard restrictions on economic activity. Countries like Germany and Austria are in a position to gradually lift the often drastic measures.”

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.