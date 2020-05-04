US factory orders dropped -10.3% mom to USD 445.8 billion in March, worse than expectation of -9.5% mom.

Shipments, down three consecutive months, decreased USD 26.2 billion or 5.2% to USD 473.6 billion.

Unfilled orders, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased USD 23.6 billion or 2.0% to USD 1,134.9 billion. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.57, down from 6.62.

Inventories, down three consecutive months, decreased USD 5.8 billion or 0.8% to USD 693.5 billion. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, up from 1.40.

