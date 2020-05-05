UK PMI Services was finalized at 13.4 in April, down from March’s 34.6. The data indicated a contraction in the service sector activity on an unprecendented scale since survey started in July 1996. PMI Composite was finalized at 13.8, down from March’s 36.0. That’s by far the lowest recorded since the series began in 1998.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “Historical comparisons of the PMI with GDP indicate that the April survey reading is consistent with the economy falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 7%, but we expect the actual decline in GDP could be even greater, in part because the PMI excludes the vast majority of the self-employed and the retail sector.

“While output, new work and employment indices all hit all-time lows in April, survey respondents indicated a tentative upturn in their business expectations amid hopes that a gradual re-opening of the economy can be achieved in the summer. However, service providers looking to re-establish business operations overwhelmingly commented that capacity would remain well below previous levels for an extended period and any timings remain highly uncertain.”

Full release here.