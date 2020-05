US non-farm payroll employment dropped by -20.5m in April. The over-the-month decline is that largest on record since 1939. Employment dropped to the lowest level since February 2011.

Unemployment rate surged to 14.7%. This is the highest rate and largest over-the month increase in history of the series started back in January 1948. Labor force participation rate also dropped by -2.5% to 60.2%, lowest since January 1973.

Full release here.