White House advisor Peter Navarro warned today that “a bill has to come due for China ” for its role in the global coronavirus pandemic. He said, “it’s not a question of punishing them, it’s a question of holding China accountable, the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

“They inflicted tremendous damage on the world which is still ongoing,” Navarro said. “We’re up to close to $10 trillion we’ve had to appropriate to fight this battle.”