Eurozone industrial production dropped -11.3% mom in March, slightly better than expectation of -12.0% mom. Production of durable consumer goods fell by -26.3% mom, capital goods by -15.9% mom, intermediate goods by -11.0% mom, energy by -4.0% mom and non-durable consumer goods by -1.6% mom.

EU industrial production dropped -10.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Italy (-28.4%), Slovakia (-20.3%) and France (-16.4%). The highest increases were observed in Ireland (+15.5%), Greece and Finland (both +1.9%) and Lithuania (+0.7%).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.