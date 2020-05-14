US President Donald Trump said in a Fox Business Network interview today that it’s “a great time to have a strong dollar”. “Right now it’s good to have a strong dollar. Right now having a strong dollar is a great thing” he added. Dollar’s strength “could live both ways” as he noted. From a “trade standpoint, it’s tougher”. However, from a “country” and “inflation standpoint”, “you don’t have inflation, you don’t have problems.”

Regarding the trade deal phase one with China, Trump reiterated that “we’re not going to renegotiate”. And, “right now, I don’t want to speak to him (Chinese President Xi Jinping), I don’t want to speak to him”. He also cautioned that “we could cut off the whole relationship. If we did, what would happen? You’d save $500 billion.” (apparently referring to the trade between US and China).