Germany’s GDP shrank -2.2% qoq in Q1, slightly worse than expectation of -2.0% qoq, worst in more than a decade. Also, as Q4’s figure was revised down to -0.1% qoq, the country was already in a technical recession with two straight quarters of contraction.

The contraction is expected to accelerate in Q2, with economists forecasts a -10% decline in GDP. But Germany’s Economy Ministry sounded relatively optimistic. It said in an email statement: “The recovery began with the cautious lifting of the lockdown at the beginning of May. But this process will take a longer time due to the continuation of the corona pandemic.”