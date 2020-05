DOW gaps up on coronavirus vaccine optimism and is currently trading up more than 3.5%, or 800 pts. The development invalidates our bearish view, with head and shoulder neck line and 55 H EMA taken out decisively. Rebound from 18213.65 is likely still in progress. Further rise should be seen back to 24764.77 for the near term. Next focus is 61.8% retracement of 29568.57 to 18213.65 at 25230.99.

