Canada CPI turned negative in April, dropped to -0.2% yoy, down from March’s 0.9% yoy. That’s also slightly below expectation of -0.1% yoy. The decline was mainly due to fall in energy prices as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

CPI common slowed slightly by -01.% to 1.6% yoy, below expectation of 1.7% yoy. CPI median, was unchanged at 2.0% yoy, above expectation of 1.9% yoy. CPI trimmed was unchanged at 1.8% yoy, matched expectations.

Also from Canada, whole sale sales dropped -2.2% mom in March, better than expectation of -4.5% mom.