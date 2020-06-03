UK PMI Services was finalized at 29.0 in May, up from April’s 13.4. PMI Composite was finalized at 30.0, up from April’s record low of 13.8. Markit said new works slumped amid cutbacks to business and consumer spending. Employment remains on sharp downward trajectory. Business expectations, however, rise again from March’s record low.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a severe impact on UK service sector activity in May, despite a boost in some areas from the gradual easing of lockdown measures. Survey respondents noted that deep cuts to corporate spending had been a major factor dragging down business activity in May, leading to a lack of work to replace completed projects.

