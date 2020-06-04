Eurozone retail sales dropped -11.7% mom in April, better than expectation of -15.0% mom. The volume of retail trade decreased by -27.7% mom for automotive fuels, by -17.0% mom for non-food products and by 5.5% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales dropped -11.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Malta (-25.1%), Romania (-22.3%) and Ireland (-21.9%). The only increase was observed in Finland (+0.3%), while the volume in Sweden remained stable.

Full release here.