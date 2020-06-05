Little progress has been made regarding Brexit negotiations as UK and EU officials indicated.

UK chief negotiator, David Frost said, “progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone.” He added, “Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome. “We are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds,” Frost said. “If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said, “this week, there have been no significant areas of progress … We cannot go on like this for ever.”