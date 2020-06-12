Eurozone industrial production dropped -17.1% mom in April, better than expectation of -20.0% mom. That’s the largest monthly decline record since the start of the series. And the contraction was significantly larger than the 3-4% since in 2008/2009 during the global financial crisis. Production of durable consumer goods fell by -28.9% mom, capital goods by -26.6% mom, intermediate goods by -15.6% mom, non-durable consumer goods by -11.9% mom and energy by -4.8% mom.

EU industrial productions dropped -17.3% mom. production decreased in all Member States for which data are available, with the largest decreases in Hungary (-30.5%), Romania (-27.7%) and Slovakia (-26.7%).

