Canada retail sales dropped -26.4% mom in April to CAD 34.7B, well worse than expectation of -14.0% mom. Ex-auto sales dropped -22.0% mom, versus expectation of -7.3% mom. Retail sales were down in every sub sector in for the first time in 27 years since May 1993. Motor vehicle and parts dealers sub sector dropped -44.3%, contributing the most to the sales declines.

