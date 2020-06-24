In the summary of opinions of BoJ’s June 15-16 meeting, it’s noted that the economy is “likely to remain in a severe situation for the time being” due to coronavirus pandemic. But the economy “recently appears to have bottomed out. But the “pace of economic recovery will likely be slow”. regarding prices, it’s “unlikely at present that the inflation rate will approach 2 percent with momentum in the foreseeable future”.

It’s also noted that the current three monetary easing measures, the financing program, provision of yen and foreign currency funds, and asset purchases, are “flexible” and “highly adaptable” to various developments. The measures adopted since March “have been exerting their intended effects”. It’s “desirable to carefully confirm and examine their effects for the time being”.

