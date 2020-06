Canada GDP contracted -11.6% mom in April, slightly better than expectation of -12.3% mom. That followed -7.5% mom decline in March. All 20industrial sectors of the economy were down, producing the largest monthly decline on record since 1961.

Nevertheless, preliminary information indicates an approximate 3% increase in GDP for May as output across server industrial sectors including manufacturing, retail and wholesale as well as the public sector, improved.

Full release here.