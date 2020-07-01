UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 50.1 in June, up from May’s 40.7. The 9.4 pts month-on-month rise was the largest on record. But the headline reading indicates a stabilization only, not marked improvement. Also, employment fell for the fifth successive month.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit: “June completed a marked turnaround in momentum in UK manufacturing… The planned loosening in COVID-19 restrictions on the 4th July should aid further gains in coming months. Although the trend in new export business remains weak, that should also strengthen as global lockdowns and transport constraints ease further.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“The main focus is now shifting towards the labour market. Concerns are rising about the potential for marked job losses, especially once the phase out of government support schemes begins. The news on that footing is less positive, with June seeing a further reduction in staffing levels and, although easing sharply since April’s record, the rate of job loss remains among the steepest in the 29-year survey history. Economic conditions will need to improve markedly across the UK, or some support retained, if the labour market downturn is to avoid becoming more entrenched through the remainder of the year.”

Full release here.