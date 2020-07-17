Eurozone CPI was finalized at 0.3% yoy in June, up from May’s 0.1% yoy. Highest contribution came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.60%), followed by services (+0.55%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.05%) and energy (-0.93%).

EU CPI was finalized at 0.8% yoy in June, up from May’s 0.6% yoy. Among the member states, the lowest annual rates were registered in Cyprus (-2.2%), Greece (-1.9%) and Estonia (-1.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (3.8%), Czechia (3.4%) and Hungary (2.9%). Compared with May, annual inflation fell in seven Member States and rose in twenty.

Full release here.