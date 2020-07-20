Brexit negotiation will resume on Tuesday. UK’s chief negotiation David Frost will host his EU counterpart Michel Barnier for dinner later today. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokes said ahead of the meeting, “our position on our sovereignty, laws and fisheries is clear, we will not give up our rights as an independent state.”

“We will continue to engage constructively with the EU on these key issues and will work hard to reach the broad outline of an agreement, but as we have been clear all along we are not asking for a special, bespoke or unique deal,” the spokesman added.