Japan PMI Manufacturing rose to 42.6 in July, up from 40.1. PMI Services improved slightly to 45.2, up from 45.0. PMI Composite rose to 43.9, up from 40.8.

Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, said: “The Japanese economy continued to struggle at the start of the third quarter, with latest flash PMI data indicating a further sharp contraction in business activity during July… Any hopes of a robust recovery need to be tempered as business sentiment about the year-ahead outlook remained pessimistic on balance”.

