US initial jobless claims rose 109k to 1416k in the week ending July 18, above expectation of 1280k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -16.5k to 1360k.

Continuing claims dropped -1107k to 16197k in the week ending July 11. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -759k to 17505k.

