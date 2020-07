US exports of goods rose 13.9% mom to USD 102.6B in June. Imports of goods rose 4.8% mom to USD 173.2B. Trade deficit narrowed -6.1% mom to USD 70.6B. smaller than expectation of USD -75.5B.

Whole sales inventories dropped -2.0% mom to USD 629.6B, worse than expectation of -0.4% mom.

