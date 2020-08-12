Eurozone industrial production rose 9.1% mom in June, below expectation of 10.0% mom. Annually, production dropped -12.3% yoy. Production of durable consumer goods rose by 20.2%, capital goods by 14.2%, intermediate goods by 6.7%, non-durable consumer goods by 4.8% and energy by 2.6%.

EU industrial production rose 9.1% mom, dropped – 11.6% yoy. The highest increases were registered in Slovakia (+21.7%), Hungary (+17.1%) and Romania (+16.3%). Decreases were observed in Belgium (-1.4%) and Finland (-0.8%).

Full release here.