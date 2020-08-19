Canada CPI slowed to 0.1% yoy in July, down from June’s 0.7% yoy, even below expectation of 0.3% yoy. CPI common slowed to 1.3% yoy, down from 1.5% yoy, missed expectation of 1.6% yoy. CPI median was unchanged at 1.9% yoy, below expectation of 2.0% yoy. CPI trimmed dropped to 1.7% yoy, down form 1.8% yoy, missed expectations.

StatCan also noted that five of the eight major components rose on 1 year-over-year basis. The slowdown in inflation spans both goods and services, most in transportation component mostly due to air transportation index.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.