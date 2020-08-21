UK Gfk Consumer Confidence was unchanged at -27 in August, worse than expectation of -25. General economic situation over the last 12 months dropped -1 pts to -62. General economic situation over the next 12 months also dropped -1 pts to -42.

Joe Staton, GfK’s Client Strategy Director, says: “Employment is now the big issue because the pandemic has ended years of job security. Yes, discounted dinners have proved a winner with hungry consumers across the country this month, but it’s difficult to see significantly increased appetite for other types of spending for now.”

Full release here.