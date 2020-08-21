US PMI Manufacturing rose to 53.6 in August, up from 50.9, a 19-month high. PMI Services rose to 54.8, up from 50.0, a 17-month high. PMI Composite rose to 54.7, up from 50.3, a 18-month high.

Siân Jones, Economist at IHS Markit, said:

“August data pointed to a further improvement in business conditions across the private sector as client demand picked up among both manufacturers and service providers. Notably, the renewed increase in sales among service sector firms was welcome news following five months of declines.

“Encouragingly, firms signalled an accelerated rise in hiring, as greater new business inflows led to increased pressure on capacity. Some also mentioned that time taken to establish safe businesses practices had now allowed them to expand their workforce numbers.

“However, expectations regarding output over the coming year dipped slightly from July due to uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and the upcoming election.

“Meanwhile, cost burdens surged higher amid reports of greater raw material prices. Although manufacturers increased their selling prices at a faster rate to help compensate, service sector firms noted that competitive pressures and discounting to attract customers had stymied their overall pricing power.”

