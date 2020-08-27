In the Japan Cabinet Office’s monthly report, assessment on exports were revised up to “show movements of picking up”, instead of “bottoming out”. Views on overall economy is unchanged as it is “showing movements of picking up”, together with private consumption. Meanwhile, business investments remained “in a weak tone”.

The government also dropped the reference that industrial production is “decreasing as a whole” and only noted some pick up in some sectors. Employment is “showing weakness” and ” consumer prices are flat, both unchanged.

Full release here.