Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed in an announcement that the is resigning due to worsening health. He said in a news conference, “I am not confident of responding to the trust of the people while I am dealing with my illness and treatment and my health is not good,”

“I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post.” He added that he won’t comment on his potential successors.