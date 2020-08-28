Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose to 87.7 in August, up form 82.4, above expectation of 84.9. EU ESI rose 5 pts to 86.9. The ESIs in both regions have so far recovered around 60% of the combined losses of March and April.

As for Eurozone, industrial confidence rose from -16.2 to -12.7. Services confidence rose from -26.2 to -17.2. Consumer confidence rose slightly from -15.0 to -14.7. Retail trade confidence rose from -15.1 to -10.5. Construction confidence, however, dropped from -11.4 to -11.8. Employment Expectations also rose from 86.7 to 89.6.

Full release here.