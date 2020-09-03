Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann urged that after the pandemic crisis, “the emergency monetary-policy measures must be scaled back again”. Further, “if the price outlook so requires, then monetary policy as a whole must be normalized” as risks and side effects “can increase over time.”

Also, “fiscal policy should also not get used to an easy course, nor should it rely on interest rates to remain so low over the long term.” “The state has to be careful not to interfere too much in corporate decisions, for example in the case of new investments,” Weidmann said. “The state is not the better entrepreneur.”