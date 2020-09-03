Eurozone retail sales dropped -1.3% mom in July, much worse than expectation of 1.3% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -2.9% mom for non-food products, remained unchanged for food, drinks and tobacco and increased by 4.3% mom for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales dropped -0.8% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Belgium (-5.1% mom), Finland (-2.0% mom) and Estonia (-1.5% mom). The highest increases were observed in Portugal and Romania (both +3.9% mom) as well as Malta (+3.2% mom).

