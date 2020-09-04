Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the new average inflation targeting was “consistent with the type of outcome-based forward guidance that I advocated and that the Committee used to speed the recovery after the Great Financial Crisis.”

“I expect that articulating outcome-based forward guidance for the rate path and asset purchases could be beneficial in the not-too-distant future” he added. He’d be “comfortable” with inflation going up to 2.5% “as long as we were trying to average off very low inflation rates”.

Evans also said, “even with steady progress in controlling the virus and additional fiscal support, I expect it will be some time before the economy recovers from the hit it took”. He expects the unemployment rate would still be somewhere in the range of 5% to 5.5% at the end of 2022.

Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said, “as long as we see the trajectory moving in ways that suggest that we are not spiraling too far away from our target, I’m comfortable just letting the economy run and letting it play out”.