Popularity Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga surged sharply, making him the favorite to win the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. As a close aide of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he pledged to continue the Abenomics reform if he takes the position.

According to a survey by Asahi Shimbun, Suga has 38% of public support, well ahead of 25% for former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida. Public debates will be held on September 9, 12. The leadership election will take place on September 14. The Winner is virtually assured of becoming prime minister because of the LDP’s parliamentary majority.