Canada employment rose 246k in August, below expectation of 400k. Most of the growth were found in full-time jobs, which increase 206k. However, full time employment still just stood at 93.9% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 96.1% for part-time work. Unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10.2%, down from 10.9%, better than expectation of 11.0%.

