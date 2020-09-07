As Brexit negotiation is a main theme today, a European Commission spokesman said at a regular new briefing, “we are fully concentrated on making the most out of this week’s negotiating round… we share prime minister Johnson’s desire to reach a deal quickly. We will do everything in our power to reach an agreement.”

He warned, a no-deal Brexit would “inevitably create barriers to trade and cross border exchanges that do not exist today”. “I finally point out that while we are determined to reach an agreement with the UK, the EU will be ready – in the event of a no deal scenario – to trade with UK on WTO terms as of the first of January, 2021,” the spokesman said.

Separately, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: “I trust the British government to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, an obligation under international law & prerequisite for any future partnership. Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland is essential to protect peace and stability on the island & integrity of the single market.”

