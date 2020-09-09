Preliminary reading of ANZ Business Outlook survey showed marked improvement in business confidence , from -41.8 to -26.0. Own activity outlook also jumped form -17.5 to -9.9. ANZ said “firms are largely looking through the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community”. Many activity indicators are also “at their highest levels since February”, even though still well down compared to pre-COVID days”.

ANZ added: “The New Zealand economy has a long way to go to navigate this crisis. Fiscal and monetary policy are certainly working their magic. But come year end, far fewer firms will be supported by wage subsidies, and the loss of tourists will be more sorely felt. But for now, things appear to be firmly in the “could be worse” basket.”

Also released, manufacturing sales dropped -12.2% in Q2. The main industry movements were: petroleum and coal products; down -33%, metal products, down -22%; transport equipment, machinery, and equipment, down -14%.