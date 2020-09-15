Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment rose to 77.4 in September, up from 71.5, beat expectation of 70.0. Current Situation rose 15.1 pts to -66.2. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose 9.9 pts to 73.9, Current Situation rose 8.9 pts to -80.9.

“The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment has increased again, signalling that the experts continue to expect a noticeable recovery of the German economy. Stalled Brexit talks and rising COVID-19 cases could not dampen the positive mood. However, the still negative outlook for the banking sector reveals fears of a rising number of loan defaults in the coming six months,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full releaes here.