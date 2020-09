Canada retail sales rose 0.6% mom to CAD 52.9B in July, below expectation of 0.8% mom. Growth was led by higher sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers and gasoline stations. Core retail sales dropped -1.2% mom. StatCan said “overall, the recovery in total retail sales has been V-shaped, with sales in June and July, respectively, rebounding from the record low observed in April.”

Also from Canada, wholesale sales rose 4.3% mom in July, above expectation of 3.4% mom.