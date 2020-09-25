Chicago Fed President Charles Evans warned, “we are taking a very serious and unnecessary risk if we do not extend federal assistance to out-of-work households.” He added, “the potential hole in aggregate demand may be large, and in my view more fiscal relief is needed in order to limit further damage to households and businesses, especially those in vulnerable communities.”

“The longer the dual challenges of the pandemic and recession continue, the greater is the risk of deepening the already stark inequities in our economy,” he added.

New York Fed President John Williams said, “Structural inequality stifles growth, but there is no single silver bullet that can solve the problems laid bare by the pandemic”. “There is so much work that needs to be done to make sure that we are fostering an equitable recovery and ensuring that everyone is able to fulfill their economic potential,” he said.